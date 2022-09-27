Three 14-year-old girls possibly involved in home invasion in AACO

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a home invasion that may have involved three 14-year-old girls in the 200 block of Hilltop Road.

When officers arrived to the residence, they learned one woman and three juvenile females entered the home armed with bats.

The victims added that this was an ongoing issue with the suspects, and the suspects were known to the victim.

Charges were applied for the adult suspect.

This case is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6135.