Thousands without power after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County

A small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.

The plane crashed into powerlines near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Pete Piringer with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Three people were trapped in the plane, which was suspended about 100 feet in the air.

The occupants of the plane are uninjured.

The crash caused widespread power outages and road closures in the area.

According to Pepco, approximately 85,000 customers are without power.

We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco’s transmission lines in Montgomery County, resulting in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers. We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County fire and emergency services. — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) November 27, 2022