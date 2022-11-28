Watch Now
Thousands without power after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County

Posted at 7:03 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 19:30:43-05

A small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.

The plane crashed into powerlines near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Pete Piringer with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Three people were trapped in the plane, which was suspended about 100 feet in the air.

The occupants of the plane are uninjured.

The crash caused widespread power outages and road closures in the area.

According to Pepco, approximately 85,000 customers are without power.

WMAR-2 News will stay on the story for updates.

