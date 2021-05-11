Thousands raised for families impacted by Woodlawn murders, fire

WOODLAWN, Md (WMAR) — An entire community is grieving after a Woodlawn neighbor murdered three people and injured another.

"It is really devastating and we would like to help in any way," said Kul Acharya with the Baltimore Association of Nepalese in America.

Two of the victims are from Nepal. 24-year-old Sagar Ghimire was shot and killed running out of his home. He recently graduated college and had only been in Woodlawn a few days.

"He was just beginning his life here. He was here to explore the opportunities," said Acharya.

He had just moved to Maury Road with the man who was injured.

"We helped them to find a temporary place before they could they could find their own place, they recently graduated and moved to Baltimore so it was very shocking," said Ramesh Bhatta with Saathi Baltimore.

Saathi Baltimore and the Baltimore Association of Nepalese in America are supporting their families, connecting them with resources helping with arrangements for Ghimire.

"As a Nepali community, it is kind of the culture and our habit that we come together when needed. It’s a very difficult moment for his family and the entire community so we always come together," said Acharya.

See video message from BANA President in Nepali:

The Baltimore Association of Nepalese in America has raised nearly $20,000 so far to support the families impacted by the triple murder/arson Saturday. The president asked I share this message for the Nelapese community. We will have more coming up tonight at 5 @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/aJA3redWuP — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) May 11, 2021

"We are trying to find ways to see if their parents could come here and do the ritual in the right way," said Bhatta.

They are also raising money, over $15,000 so far in 24 hours.

Along with the victims families, they plan to help the family the men were staying with. Their home was one of three destroyed when the shooter set his townhome on fire.

"It was a ground zero so they lost everything," said Acharya. "But besides that, the emotional shock and everything’s there so they can’t figure out what to do and what is the process, so there are many people we are trying to help."

Family of the other victims, Sara and Ismael Quintanilla, have also started a GoFundMe to support their 17 year old son.