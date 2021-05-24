Thousands of gallons of waste spilled triggers no swim advisory for Stoney Creek, other areas

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 6,500-gallon wastewater spill has prompted the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue a Monday advisory against swimming and other water activities at Elizabeth's Landing, Lombardee Beach and Sunset Beach on Stoney Creek.

The spill was result of a force main break on Nabbs Creek Road in Glen Burnie.

Health officials will collect water samples and lift the advisory when test results show normal bacterial levels for at least one full day.

Lab results usually take at least two business days to comeback.

In the meantime, advisory signs have been posted and the grounds in the area have been marked off.

Anyone coming in contact with the affected water should immediately wash with soap and warm water.

Such water can contain disease-causing microorganisms such as Mycrobacterium marinum or Vibrio vulnificus, that can enter the body through open cuts, scrapes and wounds.