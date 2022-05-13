Watch
Thomas the Tank Engine stationed at the B&O Railroad Museum

Posted at 3:38 AM, May 13, 2022
BALTIMORE — An iconic television character returns to Baltimore this weekend. Thomas the Tank Engine is arriving at the B&O Railroad Museum on Friday, May 13.

Families will have a chance to board the iconic children's character for an interactive 20-minute ride.

There will also be photo ops, lawn games, a bounce house, live music and an exclusive pop up gift shop.

Tickets can be purchased here:
https://www.ticketweb.com/venue/b-o-railroad-museum-baltimore-md/24794

Thomas pulls out of the station on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

