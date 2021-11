ELKTON, Md. — For the first time in its nearly 90-year history, New York's Rockefeller Center will be lit up by a Christmas tree grown in Maryland.

The 79-foot Norway Spruce was discovered in a residential area of Elkton, and is set to be cut down on November 11.

It's expected to be shipped and delivered to Rockefeller Center by November 13.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held December 1.