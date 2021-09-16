'This used to be known as Professors Row. Now it’s a magnet for criminals.' Neighbors react to ATMs being dumped in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — As Baltimore Police continue to investigate a number of ATM thefts in the city, residents in the Hanlon Longwood neighborhood are asking for more information.

Many were unaware that 11 ATMs were recovered from a vacant property in the 1300 block of Longwood Street last week. Another was recovered in Historic Hanlon Park Tuesday.

"I had no idea," said Linda Batts, vice president of the Hanlon Improvement Association. "I'm surprised we didn't hear anything from a city council person, our community police liaison. Not even a tip.

Batts said it's concerning, especially when the association has been working to deter crime in the area.

"We care about our community," she said. "We should have had that knowledge. Victory prefers a prepared army. How can our residence be armed to be on the lookout and be on the fence to help with some of these issues if they aren’t alert cast of the trends in what is going on?"

Batts and other residents are also concerned about a black Honda Accord that's seemingly abandoned right across from the park the ATM was recovered. The vehicle has major front-end damage. Inside the airbags were deployed, plastic cloves and several black PPE masks and pawn store receipts were on the passenger side. Yellow chalk like markings were also seen around the vehicle's tires.

"I'd like to know about that car," said Batts. "Along with several other cars in the neighborhood."

Police were on Longwood Street earlier in the day. A neighbor told WMAR-2 News officers told him officers were working to execute a search warrant in the area.

WMAR reached out to Baltimore Police to see if the car is connected to any of the ATM cases. We also inquired about the search warrant.

A police spokesperson said our request was being process and that they would get back to us.