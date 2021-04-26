Watch
This Monkton home for sale is a glass barn overlooking the Gunpowder River

bright MLS
For sale: 1910 Corbridge Ln in Monkton
1910 Corbridge Ln
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 26, 2021
MONKTON, Md. — Up for sale in Monkton is a beautiful 5,754 square foot home made out of glass in the design of a barn.

The four story residence sits on four acres overlooking the Gunpowder River on Corbridge Lane.

Built in 1990, the home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four stone fireplaces, and an upstairs theater room with a retractable screen.

According to the listing, each room in the home has floor to ceiling glass doors with "Juliet balconies."

The property also includes a fire pit, fully climate-controlled greenhouse, and two car garage.

So what's the price tag? A cool $1.7 million.

If interested, contact Alisa Goldsmith with Next Step Realty at 443-901-2200.

