'This is not what we wanted' Fells Point business owners react to police deployment

Fells Point business owners unimpressed with city response to violence
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 11, 2021
BALTIMORE — This weekend in Fells Point will see added police following a virtual town hall event Thursday. Despite plans to increase safety, business owners tell WMAR-2 News the plan announced by the police department is not what the district asked for.

"By dumping this massive deployment into this tiny little area all they’re going to do is increase the tension," said Nick Johnson, owner of Su Casa Furniture.

As of 3 p.m. Baltimore police set up its mobile command center on Thames Street.

"We’re not looking to see people get locked up," said Ron Furman, owner of Max's Taphouse. "That’s not the intention here. We’re just looking for people to be civil when they come down here. We’re looking for people to obey the laws."

The added police presence, sobriety check points, and additional road closures comes after last weekend's violence in Fells Point where multiple fights broke out and three people were shot.

"We are going to keep officers until we clear the area and its safe for officers to actually leave there," said Commissioner Michael Harrison during Thursday night's virtual town hall meeting.

A member of the senior leadership team will oversee operations which include:

  • Senior police leadership oversee the operation
  • Foot patrols and business checks
  • Staggered police shifts
  • Road closures and parking restrictions 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Sunday
  • DUI checkpoints
  • Aerial surveillance

The security plan currently in place will be monitored and revised as needed every week, according to the deputy mayor.

