This Halloween, Howard County wants less pumpkins ending up at the landfill

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — This Halloween season, Howard County is launching an effort to reduce the number of pumpkins that end up in at the landfill.

Officials estimate that Americans throw out more than one billion pounds of pumpkin each fall.

Between November 2 and 7, from 10am to 5pm, residents can drop off their pumpkins at Clark’s Elioak Farm on Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City.

Carved, uncarved and painted pumpkins are allowed, but water-based paints are preferred. Anyone dropping off, should make sure all decorations such as candles, lights and plastic bags are first removed.

There are also other ways to get rid of your pumpkins.

The Alpha Ridge Landfill's Residents’ Convenience Center is open Monday through Saturday, from 8am to 4pm. Look for the Hungry Green Hippo food scrap drop-off container.

Howard County residents participating in the curbside Feed The Green Bin can still set their pumpkins out on their regular food scrap collection day.

For those interested in learning more about backyard composting, two special demonstrations have been scheduled for November.

Saturday, November 6th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Savage Park, 8400 Fair Street in Savage

Saturday, November 20th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City

Anyone wishing to attend can drop their pumpkins off and take home a free backyard compost bin.

“On average, approximately 30 percent of our residents' curbside trash is made up of easily compostable food scraps and other organics,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “By taking advantage of one of the pumpkin collection options offered by our Bureau of Environmental Services, we can all do our part to divert pumpkins from the landfill and give them new life.”