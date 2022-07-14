Thirty-Seven Terps earned distinguished scholar awards today

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On Thursday, The Big Ten Conference announced that 37 Maryland student-athletes were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients.
The list includes student-athletes from 14 teams with a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.
These are the six student-athletes who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA over the 2020-21 academic year:
- Alice Barnsdale (women's track & field)
- Peter Capozzoli (men's track & field)
- Will Koras (men's golf)
- Angel Nkwonta (women's track & field)
- Kristen Quick (gymnastics)
- Olivia Reese women's soccer)
The Big Ten Faculty Representatives created the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program.
The Distinguished Scholar Award requires students to have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.
On the other hand, the Academic All-Big Ten requires a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.
Here is the list of distinguished scholars:
- Christina Calandra - Field Hockey
- Riley Donnelly - Field Hockey
- Nathalie Fiechter - Field Hockey
- Jeshaun Jones- Football
- Will Koras - Men's Golf
- Drew Morris - Men's Lacrosse
- Roman Puglise - Men's Lacrosse
- Joe Suchecki - Men's Soccer
- Peter Capozzoli - Men's Track & Field
- Taylor Liguori - Softball
- Jaeda McFarland - Softball
- Megan Mikam - Softball
- Christine Laurie - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
- Mackenzie Morgan - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
- Kirstin Nichols - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
- Sophia Zell - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
- Elizabeth DeBarberie - Gymnastics
- Sophia LeBlanc - Gymnastics
- Kristen Quick - Gymnastics
- Emma Silberman - Gymnastics
- Olivia Weir - Gymnastics
- Shaylan Ahearn - Women's Lacrosse
- LaRen Blakesley - Women's Lacrosse
- Grace Griffin - Women's Lacrosse
- Victoria Hensh - Women's Lacrosse
- Libby May - Women's Lacrosse
- Emily Sterling - Women's Lacrosse
- Anna Carazza - Women's Soccer
- Olivia Reese - Women's Soccer
- Krista Varrichione - Women's Soccer
- Simar Ahujav - Tennis
- Alice Barnsdale -Women's Track & Field
- Ashley Germain - Women's Track & Field
- Kamryn Henderson -Women's Track & Field
- Angel Nkwonta -Women's Track & Field
- Jessica Sutter -Women's Track & Field
- Destiny Ward -Women's Track & Field
- Maddie Naumann - Volleyball
- Zach Spence - Wrestling