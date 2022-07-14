Watch Now
Thirty-Seven Terps earned distinguished scholar awards today

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 14, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md.  — On Thursday, The Big Ten Conference announced that 37 Maryland student-athletes were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients.

The list includes student-athletes from 14 teams with a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.

These are the six student-athletes who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA over the 2020-21 academic year:

  • Alice Barnsdale  (women's track & field)
  • Peter Capozzoli (men's track & field)
  • Will Koras (men's golf)
  • Angel Nkwonta (women's track & field)
  • Kristen Quick (gymnastics) 
  • Olivia Reese women's soccer)

The Big Ten Faculty Representatives created the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program.

The Distinguished Scholar Award requires students to have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.

On the other hand, the Academic All-Big Ten requires a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.

Here is the list of distinguished scholars:

  • Christina Calandra - Field Hockey
  • Riley Donnelly - Field Hockey
  • Nathalie Fiechter - Field Hockey
  • Jeshaun Jones- Football
  • Will Koras - Men's Golf
  • Drew Morris - Men's Lacrosse
  • Roman Puglise - Men's Lacrosse
  • Joe Suchecki - Men's Soccer
  • Peter Capozzoli - Men's Track & Field
  • Taylor Liguori - Softball
  • Jaeda McFarland - Softball
  • Megan Mikam - Softball
  • Christine Laurie - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
  • Mackenzie Morgan - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
  • Kirstin Nichols - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
  • Sophia Zell - Women's Cross Country and Track & Field
  • Elizabeth DeBarberie - Gymnastics
  • Sophia LeBlanc - Gymnastics
  • Kristen Quick - Gymnastics
  • Emma Silberman - Gymnastics
  • Olivia Weir - Gymnastics
  • Shaylan Ahearn - Women's Lacrosse
  • LaRen Blakesley - Women's Lacrosse
  • Grace Griffin - Women's Lacrosse
  • Victoria Hensh - Women's Lacrosse
  • Libby May - Women's Lacrosse
  • Emily Sterling - Women's Lacrosse
  • Anna Carazza - Women's Soccer
  • Olivia Reese - Women's Soccer
  • Krista Varrichione - Women's Soccer
  • Simar Ahujav - Tennis
  • Alice Barnsdale -Women's Track & Field
  • Ashley Germain - Women's Track & Field
  • Kamryn Henderson -Women's Track & Field
  • Angel Nkwonta -Women's Track & Field
  • Jessica Sutter -Women's Track & Field
  • Destiny Ward -Women's Track & Field
  • Maddie Naumann - Volleyball
  • Zach Spence - Wrestling
