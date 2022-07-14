Thirty-Seven Terps earned distinguished scholar awards today

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On Thursday, The Big Ten Conference announced that 37 Maryland student-athletes were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients.

The list includes student-athletes from 14 teams with a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.

These are the six student-athletes who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA over the 2020-21 academic year:

Alice Barnsdale (women's track & field)

Peter Capozzoli (men's track & field)

Will Koras (men's golf)

Angel Nkwonta (women's track & field)

Kristen Quick (gymnastics)

Olivia Reese women's soccer)

The Big Ten Faculty Representatives created the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program.

The Distinguished Scholar Award requires students to have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.

On the other hand, the Academic All-Big Ten requires a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.

Here is the list of distinguished scholars: