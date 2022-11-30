Thieves target unlocked cars in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Caught on camera on Drexel Drive in Bel Air over the weekend, thieves in search of some easy money, and it doesn’t get much easier than finding a vehicle door unlocked.

Trish Reichart says her husband learned that the hard way.

“He had checked the car and he did leave one door unlocked and they just rifled through everything in the car, but wound up taking loose change you have in the car and souvenir coins,” said Reichart.

The thieves targeted neighborhoods in Bel Air and Fallston on the Friday and Saturday evenings after Thanksgiving taking valuables from at least 16 separate vehicles.

Whether it was cash, credit cards and loose change, as well as power tools and prescription drugs, the thieves seized an opportunity provided by the victims, themselves.

“It’s very frustrating to us. We’ve put it out on our social media all the time. We talk about it all the time. Lock your car,” said Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, “We actually had an individual a couple of years ago that we caught doing this and we asked him why he came up here into Harford County to do this and his answer was, ‘you have good stuff and you don’t lock it.’”

If you recognize the people in the surveillance photos, you’re asked to call the Northern Precinct at 410-692-7880, and especially with the holiday gift-giving season almost upon us, don’t let criminals steal your valuables and your peace of mind.

“Mostly, it was just violating,” said Reichart, “because you have paperwork in the car, like registrations and everything so they get your name, but, I don’t know. People get a job.”