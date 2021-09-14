Thieves target another 7-Eleven ATM by ramming van through store

BALTIMORE — For the second time in less than a month, thieves have targeted an ATM machine at a Baltimore 7-Eleven.

The latest strike came Tuesday just after 4:30am at the store located in the 1600 block of Thames Street.

Police say four unidentified suspects used a van to ram through the front of the store before taking off with the stolen ATM.

The same thing happened at another 7-Eleven on Falls Road around the same time on August 26.

Although it's unclear if the two incidents are connected, no arrests have been announced in that case.