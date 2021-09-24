'They're enough to eliminate a rat' Woman buys pellet gun to fight off rats in neighbor's garbage filled property

BALTIMORE — An East Baltimore neighborhood contacted WMAR-2 News in hopes of getting an unsightly property cleaned up.

The issue exists in the backyard of 2907 E. Monument Street.

Elizabeth Vermillera lives next door.

"I'm 5'7 and the items are taller than me," she said.

The owner-occupied property contains mattresses, couches, garbage, and other bulk trash.

"Neighbors have called 311 multiple times since May," said Vermillera. "The rats have now moved in."

The mother of three says she used a pellet gun to shoot at any rodents that come her way.

"My shot isn't very good but if they're hit, we eventually find them dead a few days later."

She says she shouldn't have to go to such extremes.

"This is how Baltimore City has been handling things and unfortunately unless they change its ways and get bulk trash to straighten out the situation or someone straighten out the situation, there’s really nothing we can do about it."

WMAR reached out to both the Department of Public Works and the Department of Housing Community Development to see where requests stand.

DHCD said in an email it's working to pull more records on the property.

We've since learned the owner of the property was cited for a bulk trash violation in of June. Despite the citation, nothing's been cleaned up.

"It's like one of those backward-looking glasses. If you look through the mirror you'll see no wonder land on the other side," said Vermillera.

We've since asked the city to step in. WMAR will follow-up with this talkin' trash story with results.