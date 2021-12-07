'They rip and run': Highlandtown neighborhood wants rodent and trash problem addressed

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is talkin' trash the Highlandtown where neighbors are dealing with a rat problem brought on by garbage.

"They rip and run," said neighbor Danielle Madison. "They're not afraid of anyone. They'll come right up to you."

Neighbors tell WMAR the issue they're having is in the alleyway between East Fairmount Avenue and Noble Street. The closer you get to Highland Avenue the worse the problem gets.

"I can't count how many times I've called 311," said Durkia Hudson.

WMAR learned about the problem after a post to Facebook highlighting the issue.

"I called 311 but just want to show you guys this travesty," wrote a concerned neighbor. "This is the alley between Noble and Fairmount, North Highland even side."

Neighbors said the alley is a constant problem.

"People don't use garbage cans," said one neighbor.

Another problem are bulk trash items littering the back yards of single-family homes.

Our camera saw rats running over furniture and climbing stairs during daylight hours.

"I had to put chicken wire in the back fence of my yard to keep the rats out," said Hudson. "I have pest control come out monthly to make sure I don't have any rodents come in the yard or the house."

"We just need help," said another neighbor. "From garbage cans to maybe citations. Clearly cleaning up the mess isn't doing enough."

