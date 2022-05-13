'They dedicated their lives and careers to keep us safe': Baltimore County honors police officers killed in line of duty

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police Department honored those officers who died while on duty.

The memorial service for fallen Baltimore County officers took place Friday inside the Baltimore County Council Chambers in the Old Courthouse.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, government officials and families of the fallen officers attended the memorial.

The Baltimore County Police Department Memorial consists of a carved replica of the Department’s badge, flanked by two memorial tablets engraved with the names of those who have died in the line-of-duty since the Department was established in 1874. It has the inscription: “In lasting memory of those officers and families who made the ultimate sacrifice. Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. Matthew 5:9”

"They protected our communities with tireless devotion," Olszewski said. "They dedicated their lives and careers to keep us safe."

The officers remembered for their service and dedication were:

Officer Amy Sorrells Caprio:

On May 21, 2018, Officer Amy Sorrells Caprio, 29, responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle with multiple suspicious subjects walking around homes on Linwen Way in Precinct 8/Parkville. When she arrived and located the vehicle, she got out of her police car and ordered the driver to exit the vehicle. Instead, the driver accelerated and fatally struck Officer Caprio. She was nearly a four-year veteran of the Department and was married.

Officer Jason Schneider:

On August 28, 2013, Tactical Officer Jason Schneider was fatally wounded while serving a warrant in Precinct 1/Wilkens. An investigation into an August 19 shooting on Winters Lane led detectives to a home on Roberts Avenue. Tactical Officer Schneider was shot after an exchange of gunfire with a subject inside the Roberts Avenue home. He was transferred to Shock Trauma, where he later died. Officer Schneider was 36 years old.

Lieutenant Michael Howe:

Lieutenant Michael Howe died on August 11, 2008 following a massive stroke. On August 10, 2008, Lieutenant Howe was with his unit at the scene of a murder-suicide in Precinct 4/Pikesville. When Lieutenant Howe returned home after the incident, he collapsed. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died the next afternoon.

Sergeant Mark Parry:

Sergeant Mark Parry died on January 21, 2002 from injuries sustained in a traffic crash. On December 27, 2001, while on routine patrol in Towson, Sergeant Parry’s unmarked police car was hit by a drunk driver. The driver fled the scene and was arrested a short distance later.

Officer John Stem:

Officer John Stem died on October 19, 2000 of complications of paraplegia caused by a line-of-duty gunshot wound he suffered in July 1977. Officer Charles Huckeba was fatally wounded during the same incident in Precinct 1/Wilkens. Officers Stem and Huckeba and other officers were trying to subdue an agitated, armed, 19-year-old man who barricaded himself in his family’s home.

Sergeant Bruce Prothero:

On February 7, 2000, Sergeant Bruce Prothero was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Reisterstown Road. Four men robbed the jewelry store where the married father of five worked part time as a security guard. Sergeant Prothero followed the armed robbers out of the store and was shot by one of the men. He died an hour later at a local hospital.

Officer Robert Zimmerman:

On November 5, 1986, Officer Robert Zimmerman was on foot patrol on Edmondson Avenue in Precinct 1/Wilkens when he was struck in traffic and critically injured. The 41-year-old officer died on November 14, 1986 as a result of his injuries.

Corporal Samuel Snyder:

In August of 1983, Corporal Samuel Snyder, a 30-year veteran of the department, was shot by a mentally ill subject while responding to a call for assistance from fellow officers in Towson. Officer Snyder died on August 23, 1983 from his wounds.

Officer Charles Huckeba:

Officer Charles Huckeba was shot and killed on July 6, 1977 in Precinct 1/Wilkens as police attempted to talk an armed and agitated 19-year-old into surrendering. Officer John Stem was also injured during this incident. Officer Stem succumbed to his injuries 23 years later on October 19, 2000.

Officer Edward Kuznar:

On December 9, 1969, Officer Edward Kuznar died as a result of a traffic accident. While on traffic patrol near Kingsville, Kuznar was hit head-on by a driver who crossed the center line and crashed into his police car. Both the officer and the driver were killed.