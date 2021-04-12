Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

These are the infrastructure needs of Maryland, according to the White House

items.[0].image.alt
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: The White House is pictured on December 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
White House 122019
Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:58:06-04

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration on Monday released a state-by state list of needs they feel should be addressed in their proposed infrastructure bill, entitled the American Jobs Plan.

The White House says each list highlights the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, and the money needed for water infrastructure.

They are pitching the plan as one that would create millions of jobs and rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

Here's what the President believes needs fixing in Maryland.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020