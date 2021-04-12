These are the infrastructure needs of Maryland, according to the White House

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration on Monday released a state-by state list of needs they feel should be addressed in their proposed infrastructure bill, entitled the American Jobs Plan.

The White House says each list highlights the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, and the money needed for water infrastructure.

They are pitching the plan as one that would create millions of jobs and rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

Here's what the President believes needs fixing in Maryland.



