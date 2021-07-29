'The women are holding it down.' Non-profit construction crews rehab homes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Vacant and abandoned homes on Etting Street in East Baltimore are getting an extreme makeover thanks to the non-profit Black Women Build Baltimore.

It's an organization dedicated to providing training to Black women in home improvement skills like carpentry, plumbing, and electrical. The goal is to promote economic freedom and inter-generational wealth through home ownership initiatives.

"I moved all my tools from Seattle," said Shelley Halstead. "I got a 22-foot truck and moved all my tools, including scaffolding out here to start this project, the project of black women building wealth."

Halstead is the creator and founder of the non-profit.

"I knew I had a skill that I could share with others," she said. "I want to help other Black women."

BWBB is working to rehab seven homes on Etting Street in West Baltimore.

"We want to show people that you don't have to demolish these homes," said Halstead. "They can be rehabbed and we can give first time homebuyers an opportunity at something great."

BWBB also brings on crews of women who are potential homeowners. The organization provides training and instruction in plumbing, carpentry, and electrical.

They're skills that can help future homeowners. It also gives women a chance to see what it's like working in the construction field.

For more information on Black Women Build Baltimore click here.