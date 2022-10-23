Watch Now
'The Voice' semifinalist Davon Fleming sings national anthem at Ravens game

The Baltimore Sun
Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 23, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Davon Fleming sang the national anthem on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens game.

Fleming, who was a semi-finalist for the hit show 'The Voice', would have his third performance of the national anthem at M&T Bank Stadium.

With the growth of his career, Fleming has had many achievements in performing in Baltimore.

In 2017, Fleming had a surprise homecoming hosted by former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh after his participation in 'The Voice'.

Fleming was also honored by Pugh being named Grand Marshall of Baltimore's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade that year.

