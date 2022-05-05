Watch
"The Tommy" fire boat is the newest exhibit at The Fire Museum of Maryland

"The Tommy" fire boat arrives at The Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville
Posted at 8:04 AM, May 05, 2022
LUTHERVILLE — Overnight, a piece of Baltimore's firefighting history arrived at the Fire Museum of Maryland.

The 66-year-old boat was being moved from Sparrow's Point to the museum in Lutherville.

It arrived around three o'clock this morning.

Volunteers were working to restore the boat so it could be transported.

It was Baltimore City's first diesel fire boat.

It's called "The tommy" named after former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alessandro Jr, who is the father of house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The boat was commissioned in 1956 and stayed in service until 2015.

The museum plans to create exhibits about both "The Tommy" and Marine firefighting.

