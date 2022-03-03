'The state of Maryland stands in solidarity with Ukraine': Annapolis hold vigil for war-torn country

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan and state lawmakers gathered in front of the Capitol in Annapolis Wednesday night to hold a vigil for Ukraine.

Behind them, the dome of the historic Maryland State House was colored with blue and yellow lights, the colors of Ukraine's flag. The capital’s steps were also adorned with the country’s colors.

“Lighting the dome tonight shows how regardless of what side of the aisle we stand on individually, collectively we are unified under our core values of freedom and liberty," said Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

Hogan announced Monday that Maryland has dissolved a sister-state relationship with Russia's Leningrad region in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The message from Wednesday’s vigil, Maryland stands with Ukraine.

“The state of Maryland stands in solidarity with Ukraine and against this aggression from Putin as we join the rest of the free world in seeing this attack for the evil that it is,” said Governor Hogan.