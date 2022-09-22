The Soiree with O.J. will return as an in person event at the end of September

BALTIMORE — They're celebrating life and O.J. Brigance next week at the Soiree with O.J.

The former Raven is celebrating his 53rd birthday, he's been living with ALS for 16 years.

It'll be the first time the fundraiser for the Brigance Brigade Foundation has been back in person since the pandemic.

Brigance and his wife Chanda started the foundation shortly after he was diagnosed.

They did it to help people living with the neurological disease.

"We help with resources, we help with purchasing, we give grants to the pals, people living with ALS to be able to afford wheelchairs, to be able to afford a ramp so that they can go to and from their home. It can be a shower buddy, a Hoyer Lift, to help them get in and out of the bed," said Chanda.

The disease has taken away Brigance's ability to walk and talk, but through advances in medicine and technology, he's been able to remain an active part of the community. He also still works for the Ravens.

The soiree is Friday, September 30, at the Baltimore Museum of Industry,

Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta will be the guest speaker.

We have details on how you can attend here.