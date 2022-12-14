The Shepherd's Staff fight to meet demands for people in crisis in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Love. Joy. Never give up.

They are more than just words outside the non-descript house on Carroll Street in Westminster, which serves as a beacon of hope for people this Christmas.

The Shepherd’s Staff is an outreach and support center, which operates without any funding from the government.

It relies solely on the generosity of the community.

“As the need comes in, we meet it, and this is a Christian organization, and it seems that God steps in when He needs to do that,” said Executive Director Brenda Meadows.

Workers at the center stay busy assembling and distributing collections of toys and clothing, as well as food and hygiene products.

Last year, this outreach and support center helped out some 4500 people in need. This year, the demand has increased by another thousand.

“We’re seeing lots more families with young children and lots more seniors that can’t make it on Social Security,” said Meadows.

Right now, the center needs Christmas stockings, stuffed and unstuffed, along with new winter coats, not to mention to means to help people with their bills.

“If someone needs a car repair, transmission repair, that kind of thing, a hot water heater goes up, hearing aids, glasses, certificates, driver’s licenses, we help with all those things,” said Meadows.

The Shepherd’s Staff also has satellite offices in Eldersburg and New Windsor.

If you would like to donate goods or make a contribution, you can go to their homepage at www.shepstaff.org.