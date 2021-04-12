The scramble as the state session wraps up

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The House and Senate are rushing through dozens of bills as the end of the session looms at midnight.

On the last day of the session there’s no time to look back on the strange 30 days of glass barriers and virtual meetings. So much of this session has been focused on two key issues that have been the biggest stories of the year.

Relief and actions to handle and get us out of the pandemic and police reform.

Over the weekend Governor Hogan vetoed several police reform bills— but those bills were quickly overridden.

“We are disappointed that we haven’t addressed violent crime," said Delagate Kathy Szeliga. "We addressed policing it was a very partisan issue with a bipartisan opposition to what passed. There really hasn’t been anything meaningful to look at the violent crime going on in Baltimore City so that’s a big disappointment for us.”