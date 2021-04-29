The Red Desk Project unveiled

BALTIMORE — LifeBridge Health is working to raise awareness about the more than 30% increase in child homicides over the past six years in Baltimore City.

With April being National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and May being Trauma Awareness Month, LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope launched its Red Desk Project Thursday.

The Red Desk Project is a public art statement outside of Sinai Hospital at the corner of Greenspring Avenue and Northern Parkway. It features 111 red school desks. Each desk represents each child killed since 2015.

"When we hear about homicides one by one, it’s always sad and difficult,” said Center for Hope Executive Director Adam Rosenberg. “Looking at the scope of what we've lost since 2015 is shocking, and that’s why I really appreciate when we brought this together. You can see the scale and scope of this message and meaning.”

The Red Desk project is just the beginning of a series of initiatives by the Center for Hope.

The desks will stay for a couple of weeks.

