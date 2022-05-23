Watch
The People's Convoy gets evicted for Speedway gas station

Alex Brandon/AP
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 6:09 AM, May 23, 2022
HAGERSTOWN (AP) — Members of the convoy of truckers protesting coronavirus restrictions are no longer welcomed at a truck stop in western Maryland..

The truckers had been gathering at the Speedway truck stop in Hagerstown with plans to drive to the capitol beltway, as part of their protest.

But the manager of that truck stop asked the group to leave amid infighting over its next steps. She told the herald mail newspaper in Hagerstown that the people's convoy is “like when your mother-in-law comes to visit and decides to stay.”

The manager says the last of the truckers left on Friday.

The group released a statement on their Facebook page declaring victory.

