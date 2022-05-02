The Peale museum hosted open house to reveal $5.5 million renovation

BALTIMORE — After being vacant for 20 years The Peale, Baltimore’s Community Museum, hosted an open house to reveal it's $5.5 million renovation.

Through the support of more than 500 individuals and organizations, the restoration of this national treasure is complete and the Peale’s board and staff offered the public a first look.

Founded in 1814 by artist and gas light innovator, Rembrandt Peale, this historic museum building served as Baltimore’s first City Hall, the first high school available to people of color in the state of Maryland, and the birthplace of the Baltimore Gas & Electric company.

Working alongside local artists, architects, historians, students, and educators The Peale museum produces and shares Baltimore narratives through digital platforms, live exhibitions, performances, and other events.