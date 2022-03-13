The Orioles sign Jordan Lyles for the 2022 season

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announce Saturday that they signed right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles for the 2022 season and a club option for 2023.

The 31-year-old pitcher appeared in 32 games for the Texas Rangers last season with a career-high of 30 starts.

In September, he achieved the milestone of ten years in the Major Leagues, a feat only about 10% of players in MLB history have accomplished.

Lyles, a native of Hartsville, South Carolina, was drafted in the first round (No. 38 overall) of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft by the Houston Astros. On June 5, 2008, he was picked by the Astros, signed with them, and graduated from high school all on the same day.

He has played in 289 games for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers, starting 182 of them. Lyles is 0-3 with a 4.26 ERA (6 ER/12.2 IP) and nine strikeouts to one walk in three career games, two starts, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.