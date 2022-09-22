The Maryland Stadium Authority begins testing for a new security technology

BALTIMORE — Liberty Defense announces it has begun beta testing 'HEXWAVE" with the Maryland Stadium Authority at the Camden Yards Sports Complex in the city of Baltimore.

Beta testing will take place in the employee screening and VIP screening areas of the complex prior to the Baltimore Orioles baseball events occurring during the trial period.

Hundreds of employees are screened using magnetometers as they enter Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

“We look forward to testing this exciting new technology at the Camden Yards Sports Complex,” said Vernon J. Conaway, Jr., Vice President, Safety and Security, Maryland Stadium Authority. “The safety of our staff and guests is paramount, as well as ensuring they have a great experience. Though we are extremely confident in our current systems, our participation in this trial of HEXWAVE is about testing a next-generation security detection technology that could allow us to stay steps ahead of emerging threats.”

'HEXWAVE' is a walkthrough screening portal that can automatically detect hidden weapons and other potential threats, including both metal and non-metal items like 3D-printed ghost guns and improvised liquid, powder, or plastic explosives.

Liberty Defense will also be initiating additional beta tests in several different settings, including a large state university, and major airports.

Beta testing is planned to continue at these various sites for the next twelve weeks.