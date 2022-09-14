The Maryland Board of Public Works approves funding to reduce water pollution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $10 million in grants and loans to reduce water pollution and flooding risks.

This comes after the Chesapeake Bay Program announced that an estimated 29.6% of the bay and its tidal tributaries met clean water standards for clarity, dissolved oxygen and chlorophyll during the 2018-2020 assessment period.

“These are smart investments to advance our Chesapeake Bay goals, protect public health and reduce flooding risks to Maryland communities,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada.

Montgomery County, Wicomico County and Somerset County will all receive funding for different projects to help make changes I the environment