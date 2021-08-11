Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Level Up Leadership Academy needs your help!

items.[0].videoTitle
The Level Up Leadership Academy needs your help!
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 17:43:59-04

BALTIMORE — Torrey Smith and Aaron Maybin's Level Up Leadership Academy needs your help!

The summer camp for 10 to 12-year-old's is holding a community clean up this weekend.

Campers pitched events that would benefit the community to local leaders at the beginning of the summer. The community clean up project won.

Now they need your help, they have a goal of getting 1,000 people to participate.

"We're going to make a change I want them to see that we're going to make a change in this place. I'm pretty sure the city knows that people see the city in a bad light since they always complain about the mess but never really get to join and try to help this so that's what we want to start. We want to start the chain reaction to get other people to be inspired to help us out."

The cleanup will be held this Saturday from 10 to 12 at the Hilton Rec Center, CC Jackson Rec Center, Rita R Church Community Center, Cahill Fitness Center and any other neighborhood in Baltimore.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019