The League for People with Disabilities host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BALTIMORE — An effort to make sure everyone who wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19, can.

The League for People with Disabilities hosted a clinic Saturday.

It took place at the League on East Coldspring Lane.

They offered first and second doses, as well as boosters.

Members of the Maryland National Guard administered the shots.

"This is what we live for. We come in here to the community...We know we're making a difference. We're trying to cut the amount of COVID cases in the state of Maryland and in order to do that, need everybody to get vaccinated."

We're told about 80 people showed up.

They offered Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

According to Governor Larry Hogan, 90 percent of Maryland adults have been vaccinated.