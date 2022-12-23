The Kindertime Toy Drive returns, giving toys to children in need

BALTIMORE — The spirit of the season was all over Baltimore tonight, it started with the Kindertime Toy Drive making its annual run of holiday cheer for kids in need.

First responders leading the way with retired WMAR-2 News photographer Pete O'Neal to the Kennedy Krieger Institute's outdoor winter wonderland.

It's a time for children who are sick and their families to come together to celebrate the season.

"I'm at the Christmas festival with my sister and I drove 10 hours to get here. I'm here to celebrate Christmas with her," said Rosie Puiia.

Patients from the pediatric rehab unit got to enjoy the third annual lights without limits and a holiday roll and stroll.