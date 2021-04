COLUMBIA, Md. — Construction is set to begin on the latest multi-family complex in Columbia’s Merriweather District.

The Howard Hughes Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for The Marlow.

The 510,000-square-foot complex will include 472 apartments, retail space, a sky lounge, a fitness center, a work-from-home lounge, and private conference and zoom rooms.

Officials expect residents to begin moving in late 2022.