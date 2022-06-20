The Harbor Bank of Maryland opened a location at Northwood Commons Shopping Center

BALTIMORE — The Harbor Bank of Maryland had a grand opening of their Northwood Branch today.

They took it as a perfect opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth.

It's opening up in Northwood Commons Shopping Center, which played an important role during the Civil Rights movement.

400 students from Morgan State University protested the center's segregation and wound up in jail.

Now it's been transformed to reflect the spirit of those 400 students and the work they did to fight for their rights.

"This redevelopment is anchored by an HBCU, Morgan State, the development was led by a black led redevelopment team, constructed by black led construction company, received equity financing from a black led bank and had 41% participation from minority contractors, 41%," said David Bramble, Managing partner and Co-founder MCB Real Estate.

