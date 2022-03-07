Watch
The Handel Choir showcases Baltimore bred talent

Posted at 11:52 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:52:16-05

BALTIMORE — It's a concert simply titled 'Made In Baltimore.'

The group performing it calls it the greatest thing they've ever done.

This is the Handel Choir of Baltimore, a group entertaining and educating the city since 1934.

The Saturday concert featured works from Baltimore composers and lyricists including Edgar Allen Poe and Tupac.

The choir's director says music programs like these shine a light on the city's often overlooked musical history.

"There are times where I feel like Baltimore leans into kind of like this scrappy, hard scrabble kind of attitude as a city. And when it comes to music, I've always found it first-rate."

The Handel Choir's next concert is on April 30th at UMBC.

