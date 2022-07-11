The Habit Burger Grill looking to expand in Baltimore area

A California-based burger chain that recently opened in Towson is now planning to expand in the Baltimore area, including opening restaurants in Pasadena and Bowie.

The Habit Burger Grill, which is in the new Towson Station shopping center at York Road and Bosley, announced plans recently to keep growing.

The restaurant is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and has 300 restaurants in 14 states. It has one location in Prince George's County and two in Montgomery County.

CEO Russ Bendel said in a statement:

We feel now is the perfect time to partner with passionate restaurant entrepreneurs and grow the brand in the Greater Baltimore area... We are eager to share fresh, hand-crafted meals and the laid-back, Southern California vibe that The Habit exudes with guests in Baltimore.

The chain is looking for franchise owners; more information is available at habitburger.com/franchise .