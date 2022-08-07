The Greene Turtle to return to downtown Towson

The Greene Turtle is set to return to Towson's York Road, just a block away from its previous, longtime location.

The Baltimore County Liquor Board approved a liquor license transfer last week for The Greene Turtle to open at 319 York Road, formerly the Lotsa Stone Pizza restaurant.

The Greene Turtle had been on the site of the current Barley's Backyard Uptown restaurant.

Leho Poldmae applied for the liquor license transfer, under the business name "The Turtle Rises, LLC." Poldmae also operates Neo Pizza & Taphouse, which has three local locations, including one that just opened on Owings Mills Boulevard.

The Greene Turtle has 35 locations, most of them in Maryland. Earlier this year, The Greene Turtle opened a restaurant in Gambrills, Anne Arundel County.