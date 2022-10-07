'The Grace Project': A look inside the Athena Division

ARLINGTON, Va. — From the lens of her camera, Charise Isis captures the story.

In her shoot with Shelia Johnson, she's focusing on her inside and out.

"She is so beautiful and so powerful and just seeing her tears flow. It's heartbreaking and it's one of the most beautiful, powerful and it's so raw and she's sharing her heart with us," said Charise Isis, Athena Division Founder.

"Sometimes if I only have 20 minutes or half an hour shooting someone, I feel very connected with them via the photo shoot and I end up staying friends with all of them," said Isis.

They met at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington.

Johnson, a 25-year Air Force veteran, trusted Isis to photograph her with her camera and her heart.

"I have to keep myself steadfast and just be there for them so they can feel comfortable feeling vulnerable, and they can express their tears or their joy," said Isis.

For most of the subjects in this exhibit, there have been tears.

"Psychologically every time I look in the mirror, like I'm reminded of breast cancer every single day," The scar reminds me every single day of breast cancer," said Johnson.

Johnson is one of more than 600 survivors sharing her battle wounds from breast cancer as part of a special photo exhibit for the Athena Division of the Grace Project. They're honoring women in the military who have served and survived a disease that's taken away so much.

"Women who have breast cancer, they feel mutilated, It's basically an amputation. It's an amputation that is hidden and I think by showing these women, and their strength, and their beauty, and their vulnerability, it leads strength to others," said Isis.

Raising awareness about women in the military and breast cancer has become a mission for Johnson.

"42% of women in the military get breast cancer, plus 42% of black women die faster from any rates of breast cancer, so not only do I have that, I got this," said Johnson.

"If we have some awareness surrounding the increased breast cancer in the military then people can be more active when it comes to their health an they can advocate for themselves a little more," said Isis.

It's also personal.

"I've lost many friends and that's never easy," said Isis.

Johnson's mom died 18 years ago from breast cancer, she keeps her close through her words.

"It says Shelia thank you, I love you, and God bless you," said Johnson.

And now, the inspiration comes from Shelia's words, she's written 'A Survivor's Lense' to share her story.

Five years after her mom died, Johnson began her own battle with breast cancer, a sneeze and pain in her chest led to her military doctor making the heartbreaking diagnosis.

It was stage four and had already spread.

"She said it's in your bloodstream so for stage four we're not gonna take your breast, I said I don't care what it takes, I want them off me," said Johnson.

Years later they would finally approve a mastectomy and reconstruction.

Johnson credits that to her being stable for five years, but the cancer would eventually return.

"It's just emotional," "I'm okay, being diagnosed and they you that you might only live 3-5 years then 12 years later you're still here, I've been getting treatment every three weeks for 12, like the chemo never stops, the puking, diarrhea, stomach issues," said Johnson.

The struggle is real, but so is their mission.

"For people to see these images and to see these women being vulnerable and their scars, I think it's a really powerful and healing thing for the women who are participating but also for the people who are viewing it," said Isis.

Johnson says cancer has taken so much from her, her mother, her military career, her normal life, but it won't silence her, he's hoping her voice will give strength to others.

"You don't have to be strong the time, brave all the time, but in your moments, you do what you need to do. You have your pity party, but you get back up and you survive, and one thing breast cancer will teach you is how to survive," said Johnson.

For more information on the Athena Division of The Grace Project, visit here.