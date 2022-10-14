Watch Now
The goats are baaaa-ck to clear the vegetation at Wyman Park Dell

Courtesy: Friends of Wyman Park Dell GoFundMe Page
Goats on the Slope at Wyman Park Dell
Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 14, 2022
BALTIMORE — Lawn work combined with a meal at Wyman Park Dell. Goats will be grazing on the BMA slope in North Baltimore starting on Friday until the job is done.

This is part of the Goats on the Slope program through The Friends of Wyman Park Dell funded by donations.

The goats are from Prosperity Acres in Calvert County. The goats will be on the slope all weekend long eating and sleeping on site until the job is done. Organizers think that could be Monday or Tuesday.

If you're interested in supporting the program you can click here.

