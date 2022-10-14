The goats are baaaa-ck to clear the vegetation at Wyman Park Dell

BALTIMORE — Lawn work combined with a meal at Wyman Park Dell. Goats will be grazing on the BMA slope in North Baltimore starting on Friday until the job is done.

This is part of the Goats on the Slope program through The Friends of Wyman Park Dell funded by donations.

The goats are from Prosperity Acres in Calvert County. The goats will be on the slope all weekend long eating and sleeping on site until the job is done. Organizers think that could be Monday or Tuesday.

