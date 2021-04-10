Frederick County Sheriff’s Office looking for a missing 16-year-old

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old, Camille Ivonne Campe, of New Market, Maryland.

She was last seen around noon on April 9, 2021 at the 10300 block of Hedgeapple Bend, near Lake Linganore. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a “peace” sign on it, and shorts, with an unknown type or color and may be wearing glasses.

She is believed to be on foot and is carrying a backpack. If you have seen this teen or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-32008.