Missing 6-year-old twins last seen at the beginning of August

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two 6-year-olds, Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown, Maryland.

The twins were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown.

Christopher is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

He has brown eyes and hair with a crew style haircut. He was last seen wearing a size extra-large t-shirt and shorts with sneakers.

Kayleigh is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a size small t-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.

The twins were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, of Middletown, who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot, bearing Maryland tag 4ES6629.

If you have seen these children or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087510.