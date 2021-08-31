Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing 6-year-old twins last seen at the beginning of August

items.[0].image.alt
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Middletown Twins .jpg
Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 20:40:39-04

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two 6-year-olds, Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown, Maryland.

The twins were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown.

Christopher is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

He has brown eyes and hair with a crew style haircut. He was last seen wearing a size extra-large t-shirt and shorts with sneakers.

Kayleigh is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a size small t-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.

The twins were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, of Middletown, who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot, bearing Maryland tag 4ES6629.

If you have seen these children or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087510.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019