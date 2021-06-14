The Flag House making its mark on Flag Day

BALTIMORE — On this Flag Day, we celebrate the stars and stripes!

Of course, Baltimore is the home of the Flag House, where the cloth was born to produce a stirring Frances Scott Key to write the National Anthem.

But tonight, we salute Carmel and Marty Etzel who run the Flag House Bed and Breakfast in Annapolis. Three years ago, they had no idea their life would chase a wave like this.

Directly across from the Naval Academy, may I direct your attention to all the flags on the house. We call it the Flag House. Marty has over one hundred flags from every state, country and territory.

He’s only been stumped twice, Kazakhstan and Columbia.

Marty gave up his comfortable corporate life. Carmel gave up her comfortable position with Baltimore County Public Schools.

Both knew nothing about running a bed and breakfast, but it looked like fun.

A funny thing happened on the way to the inn.

The first night they stayed overnight and their new business, was their first overnighter in Annapolis.

“What took us so long?” said Marty.

They have mastered the art of coffee making and have become master chefs. No longer the new kids on the block, they have tossed themselves in this town like a cap on graduation day!

When the pandemic hit, they quickly pivoted. They used their kitchen to make food for the midshipmen. Then cooked up meals for the community in the effort called “Feed Anne Arundel”.

Every time you pass you’ll see who is staying overnight but the flag that is put up. This week you’ll see Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, coming soon Alaska.

Those flags will fly high with the Maryland and US flag that will always flap in the wind.