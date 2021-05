LUTHERVILLE — Before motorized vehicles horse-drawn steam powered fire engines were on the street putting out fires.

They were often decorated with sparkling gold leave to show the important role firefighters played in their cities and towns.

The Fire Museum of Maryland wanted to share some of that history.

After missing a year because of the pandemic their steam show returned this year.

The Fire Museum of Maryland will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. all summer.