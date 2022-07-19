BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department have executed a search warrant for officer Kalman Finkelstein.

The Department was made aware of an ongoing criminal investigation of the officer and as a result, a search warrant was executed for property in his possession.

BPD immediately suspended his police powers, pending the investigation.

Finkelstein joined the force in 2019 at the age of 48.

He is also the first Orthodox Jew to join the department since the 60s.

In an interview with a WMAR-2 News' reporter, Finkelstein said he wanted to represent the police force in a good way.

“The Department should be comprised of what the city is made up of,” Finkelstein said. “The city does have a large percentage of Orthodox Jews in the Northwest.”

A large showing from the Jewish community was present for Finklestein when he graduated from the academy.

