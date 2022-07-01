The cost to host a Fourth of July is up 17 percent

BALTIMORE — Shoppers headed to the grocery store to buy food for their annual July 4th cookout can expect to pay a lot more this year.

Anyone who already has gone grocery shopping may sense that they’re paying a lot more for a lot less, and it’s not their imagination.

According to the American Farm Bureau Foundation, the cost of a standard cookout for 10 people this July 4th is $69.68.

It’s a 17% increase in costs from a year ago.

The prices for the main staples to throw on the grill are up significantly.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation reports ground beef prices are up 36% and chicken breasts are up 33%.

Other items like lemonade and ice cream have seen modest price hikes.

However, some items like sliced cheese for burgers, potato chips to go on the side, or strawberries to make a fruit salad have actually seen a price decrease.

Looking at inflation, the overall price of goods and services is up 8.6% from May 2021 to May 2022.

Overall inflation on food to eat out and at home is up 10.1% this year compared to last year.

It was the first increase of 10% of more on the food index since March of 1981.

Considering just the price of food bought at the store to eat at home, it’s up nearly 12% at 11.9%.

Some tips to save money include buying in bulk and take advantage of shopping discounts like using your store's app to shop deals or use the app's digital coupons.

Fourth of July party planners also can make their cookout a potluck and share the costs.