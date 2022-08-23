The Coalition to Back Black Businesses opens applications for its 2022-2023 grant program

WASHINGTON — The U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express announced on August 23 that the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) is now accepting applications for its 2022-2023 grant program.

The program will provide $5,000 grants to 272 Black-owned small businesses to help them meet critical needs and invest in long-term growth.

“The funding and mentorship opportunities this program offers are crucial to helping small employers adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of running a business,” said Carolyn Cawley, President of the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

In addition to $5,000 grants, the CBBB provides additional resources for sustained support, such as one-on-one mentorship and training for small businesses based on individual business needs, offered in partnership with Ureeka.

For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit webackblackbusinesses.com.

