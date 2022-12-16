Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield

Yard lights.jpg
Jamie Costello
Yard lights.jpg
Posted at 9:29 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 21:29:52-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.

He is the "Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield Road."

Lupo was not satisfied with his parent's performance. White lights on some trees just wasn't going to cut it.

So he told mom and dad, “More lights, more electricity, more space.” Dad said, “he was hard on me and I said ok, when you get older you can do it and look what we have.”

At the age of 15, he managed an overthrow. He was now in charge.

From rooftop to the grass below, lights everywhere. Some donated, some purchased at yard sales, some from his girlfriend.

He uses at least 50 extension cords brilliantly placed throughout the area.

If you would like to visit Lupo's house, it sits at 8126 Quarterfield Farms Drive in Severn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices