ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.

He is the "Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield Road."

Lupo was not satisfied with his parent's performance. White lights on some trees just wasn't going to cut it.

So he told mom and dad, “More lights, more electricity, more space.” Dad said, “he was hard on me and I said ok, when you get older you can do it and look what we have.”

At the age of 15, he managed an overthrow. He was now in charge.

From rooftop to the grass below, lights everywhere. Some donated, some purchased at yard sales, some from his girlfriend.

He uses at least 50 extension cords brilliantly placed throughout the area.

If you would like to visit Lupo's house, it sits at 8126 Quarterfield Farms Drive in Severn.