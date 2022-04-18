Watch
The Charm City Circulator is getting some changes

Baltimore City suing Charm City Circulator operator
Jeff Greenberg
<p>Charm City Circulator, Pratt Street stop. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:40:45-04

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation director announced today that the Charm City Circulator will be getting some new improvements.

These improvements will be included in the Transit Development Plan. The changes focused on the routes of both the Circulator and Harbor Connector to determine where they can improve the operational service area.

The proposed adjustments provide connections from where people live to shopping and employment centers, along with other destinations like grocery stores and hospitals. The new routes prioritize neighborhoods that have households without vehicles and closes gaps where MTA buses don't provide service.

