The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation adds another park in Maryland to help serve kids

Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 16:12:57-04

LANDOVER, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan and Cal Ripken, Jr. partnered to cut the ribbon for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's new Youth Development Park in Hyattsville.

The park was built on the grounds of a police department.

$600,000 was provided to support this project through several revitalization programs. Overall, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has provided nearly $2.2 million to support the Ripken Foundation's work in Maryland.

The foundation has also been backed by Hogan, as he's provided them with $2.5 million to continue building fields across the state.

The Ripken Foundation will host its ‘Badges for Baseball' featuring youth baseball teams coached by law enforcement officers. Last year, the foundation engaged more than 1.2 million at-risk youth in over 50 cities and 42 states.

